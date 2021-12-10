Emercoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.42 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $26,161.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,745 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

