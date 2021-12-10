Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

