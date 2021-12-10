Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,899 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $40,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

