Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Trading Down 3.1%

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emles @Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles @Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.