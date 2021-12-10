Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 825,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.