Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $28,758.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

