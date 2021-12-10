Encompass Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 401% compared to the typical daily volume of 790 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. 16,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

