Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 35.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 26.75. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,922,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,298,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

