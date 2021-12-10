Energi Price Tops $1.69 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $80.78 million and approximately $554,866.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00171199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00543971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,823,247 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

