Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Trading Up 5%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 4,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 517,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

