Enigma 24-Hour Volume Reaches $311,514.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.17 million and $311,514.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.00282184 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

