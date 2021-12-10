Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $13.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

