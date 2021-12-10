Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (AIF, ARX, EMP.A, KGC, STC, TCL.A, TOU, TRZ)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$73.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

