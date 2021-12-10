Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 10th (AIF, ARX, EMP.A, KGC, STC, TCL.A, TOU, TRZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 10th:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$80.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$73.00.

had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$80.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$46.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) was given a C$30.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was given a C$55.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

