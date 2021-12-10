Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 10th (ADTX, AESE, ALCO, AVAV, BAC, BIOC, BSRR, CAMT, CICOY, ISP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 10th:

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Get ADiTx Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.