Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.44. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 85,294 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$122.59 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

