Ernest S. Rady Buys 769 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 340,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,864. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
