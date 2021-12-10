Ernest S. Rady Buys 769 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 340,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,864. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

