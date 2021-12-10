Eroscoin Trading Down 10.1% This Week (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Eroscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Eroscoin has a total market cap of $90,289.75 and approximately $3,423.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00211256 BTC.

Eroscoin Profile

Eroscoin (CRYPTO:ERO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eroscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.