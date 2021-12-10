ESBC (ESBC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54,924.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $665,366.63 and approximately $54,924.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

