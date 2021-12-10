Essex LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

