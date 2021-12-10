EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $388.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $300,016.58 and $388.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00208809 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

