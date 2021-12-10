ETHERLAND (ELAND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28,962.00

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. ETHERLAND has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $28,962.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHERLAND has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETHERLAND Profile

ETHERLAND (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,113,253 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

