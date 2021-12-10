Etherparty Achieves Market Cap of $624,913.39 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Etherparty has a market cap of $624,913.39 and approximately $41,560.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

FUEL is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

