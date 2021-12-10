Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Etsy worth $297,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 180.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

