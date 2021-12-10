Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 2,422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

VO stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.59 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

