Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $318.42 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

