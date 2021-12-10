Evedo Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1.32 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

