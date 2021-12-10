EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0016

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,347.42 and approximately $215,424.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.05 or 0.00354785 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009806 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.00 or 0.01408372 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.