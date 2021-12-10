Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.46.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $115.37 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Everbridge by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.