Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Northland Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 63604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

