Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.46.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $63.72 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geduld E E bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $399,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.