EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 15.90, but opened at 16.58. EverCommerce shares last traded at 16.58, with a volume of 1,889 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 18.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,920,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.