Everest (ID) Market Cap Hits $33.13 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Everest has a market cap of $33.13 million and $578,913.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

