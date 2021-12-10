Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of ES opened at $87.53 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

