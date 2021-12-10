Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$993.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$198,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($642,960). Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $249,947 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.