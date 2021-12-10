Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of TSE ET opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$12.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$993.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.