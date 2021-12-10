Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.29

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.50. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

