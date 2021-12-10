EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will announce sales of $5.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.37 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $20.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.18 million, with estimates ranging from $53.90 million to $57.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVgo.

Get EVgo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.