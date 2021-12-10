Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.72 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $31.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the highest is $32.70 million. Evolus posted sales of $20.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $96.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.52 million to $97.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $154.79 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $163.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 646,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

