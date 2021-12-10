Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.36. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 78,006 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.