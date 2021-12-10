ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 18.6% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $416,199.70 and approximately $845.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014308 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.