Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Exelixis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

