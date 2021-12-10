Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.18% of Exelixis worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,044,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

