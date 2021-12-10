Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

