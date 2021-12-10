extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $388,868.01 and approximately $77,683.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.77 or 0.99460231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00278135 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.00400663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00168919 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

