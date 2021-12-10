Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $4,533,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

