Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Insider James M. Spellings, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 751,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

