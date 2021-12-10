Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

