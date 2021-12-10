Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $329.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

