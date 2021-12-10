FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0451

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $182.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairCoin has traded up 92.9% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001531 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057125 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00827064 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

