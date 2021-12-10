Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.36 million and $15,829.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

