Falcon Project (FNT) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $54,944.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.07 or 0.08410630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.86 or 0.99597172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.